Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $119,000 Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth $65,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.