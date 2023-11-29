Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 344,277 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 561,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EVN opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

