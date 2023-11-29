Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

