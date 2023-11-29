Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 318,890 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $23,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

