LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.48. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

