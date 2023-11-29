LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

LCNB has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Stock Down 0.7 %

LCNB stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $162.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). LCNB had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.