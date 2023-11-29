Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

