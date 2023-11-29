Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $236.11. 2,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,328. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.16 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

