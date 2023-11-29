Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54,146 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $54,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $15,524,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 259,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 223,531 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

