LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,145 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.55% of LPL Financial worth $91,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in LPL Financial by 117.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,799,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after purchasing an additional 785,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

Shares of LPLA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.64. 197,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.57 and its 200-day moving average is $223.19. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

