Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock Holdings Lifted by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,768 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 384,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120,985 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVLU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of LVLU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 9,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,362. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.05.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

