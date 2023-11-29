LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after buying an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

