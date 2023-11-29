Madrone Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Madrone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 91,826 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 2.6% of Madrone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Madrone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Illumina worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 981,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,331. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.