Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,025,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,849,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock opened at $224.67 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $226.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

