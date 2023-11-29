Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.31 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software in the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

