Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.31 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.