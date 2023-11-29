Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $6.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,854. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $472.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

