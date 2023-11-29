Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,991 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Mastercard worth $631,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.18. 402,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,678. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 526,776 shares of company stock worth $203,324,851 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

