Matthew Lamont Sells 2,500,000 Shares of DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lamont sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.23), for a total transaction of A$4,625,000.00 ($3,062,913.91).

DUG Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get DUG Technology alerts:

About DUG Technology

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dug Technology Ltd, a technology company, provides hardware and software solutions for the technology and resource sectors in Australia, Malaysia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers high-performance computing as a service solution; data centre cooling solutions; scientific data analysis services; and DUG Insight, a full-service, interactive software platform for advanced seismic data processing and imaging, interpretation, visualization, and QI across land, marine, and ocean-bottom surveys.

Receive News & Ratings for DUG Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUG Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.