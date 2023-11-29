Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 447,229 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Medtronic worth $121,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

