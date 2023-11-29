Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

MRCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 215,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $217,707 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 33.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

