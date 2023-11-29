Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 178,206 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $237,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,787 shares of company stock valued at $94,301,085 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock traded down $5.90 on Wednesday, hitting $333.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,834,666. The firm has a market cap of $855.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

