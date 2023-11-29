Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 178,206 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $237,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,787 shares of company stock valued at $94,301,085 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.09. 4,969,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,834,666. The company has a market cap of $855.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $342.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.31 and a 200 day moving average of $298.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Argus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

