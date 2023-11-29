MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,770 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MetLife were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,036,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 19.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 32.2% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

