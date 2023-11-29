Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Metso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Metso Oyj Stock Up 0.3 %
Metso Oyj Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Metso Oyj Company Profile
Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
