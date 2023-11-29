MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 28.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,051,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 373,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after buying an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.1 %

MGPI opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $125.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In related news, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $750,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,536,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,547 shares of company stock valued at $961,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

