Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,390 shares of company stock worth $10,027,513 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

