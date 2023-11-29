Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $79.02 and last traded at $78.06, with a volume of 4085939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.21.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,800,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,513. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

