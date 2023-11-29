Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Issue None Dividend of $0.25

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $230.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBCN. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

