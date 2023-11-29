Mirova Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mirova decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Welltower were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 182,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 186.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $90.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.