Mirova Decreases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mirova decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 187,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,057. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

