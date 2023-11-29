Mirova Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mirova reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 494,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

