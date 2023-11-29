Mirova Has $276,000 Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in TELUS were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 291,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 101,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,354. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

