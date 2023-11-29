Mirova Has $425,000 Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mirova reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Equitable were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Equitable by 52.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 258,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,514. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equitable

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.