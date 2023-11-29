Mirova Has $62,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mirova reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Hologic were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 57,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 30.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Hologic Stock Up 1.1 %

HOLX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 132,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

