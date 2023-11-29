Mirova Increases Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Mirova raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after buying an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of SXT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,635. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $149,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

