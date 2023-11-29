Mirova Lowers Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mirova reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Humana were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $501.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $502.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.04.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.