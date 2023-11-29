Mirova Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mirova lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 12,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Roper Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.38. The company had a trading volume of 46,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,642. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $531.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

