Mirova Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mirova reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $137,652,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,956. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. HSBC started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

