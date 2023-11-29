Mirova Sells 26,737 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mirova cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,737 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in WestRock were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 23.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 520,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 97,353 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of WestRock by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 875,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,038 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 242,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,233 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. 582,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,034. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

