Mirova Sells 4,045 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirova trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. 343,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,802. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,295 shares of company stock worth $12,609,879. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

