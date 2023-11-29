Mirova Sells 853 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mirova reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Biogen were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.66 and a 200 day moving average of $268.55. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

