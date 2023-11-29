Mirova Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mirova lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Waters were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Waters by 1,719.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 327.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Waters Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,035. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $353.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

