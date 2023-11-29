Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare comprises 2.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.52. The stock had a trading volume of 79,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,673. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $372.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

