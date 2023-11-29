Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Decreased by Mirova

Mirova lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 131.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 384.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $358.09. 43,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $372.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.89. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

