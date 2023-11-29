Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $30,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $253,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock worth $14,417,991. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $543.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.19 and a 200-day moving average of $498.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.63 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

