Morgan Stanley Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $570.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.52.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $20.78 on Wednesday, hitting $585.85. 962,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,854. The company has a market cap of $164.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $599.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.17 and a 200-day moving average of $495.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.