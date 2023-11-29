Morgan Stanley Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $295.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of WDAY traded up $21.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.62. Workday has a twelve month low of $142.13 and a twelve month high of $262.25. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.