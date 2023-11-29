Morgan Stanley Lowers Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target to $13.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.
Acelyrin Trading Up 10.9 %
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $32,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
Acelyrin Company Profile
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.