Morgan Stanley Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $48.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

DVN stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,221. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.