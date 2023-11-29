Morgan Stanley Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $84.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

